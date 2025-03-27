Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

F stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.