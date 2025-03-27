Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Invests $1.10 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

