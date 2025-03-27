Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.