Insider Buying: Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Director Purchases C$10,350.00 in Stock

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) Director William Warren Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, William Warren Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,090.00.

Foraco International Stock Performance

TSE:FAR opened at C$2.10 on Thursday. Foraco International SA has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Foraco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

