Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 301,772 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,901,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 335,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 314.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

