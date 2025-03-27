Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 17,902 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

