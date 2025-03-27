CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,721,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CF Industries worth $1,767,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

