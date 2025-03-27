Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $1,773,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $254.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

