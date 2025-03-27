Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $372,000 in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter worth $215,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

NYSE:ZGN opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $8.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.