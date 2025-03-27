Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 10,971 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

