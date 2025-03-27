Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 15,838 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,861,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 318,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

