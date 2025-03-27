Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 201,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 124,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.85.

Get Europa Metals alerts:

Europa Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Europa Metals, we are focused on developing the next generation of sustainable mining assets, providing full supply chain transparency and operating to global best practice standards.

Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.

Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.