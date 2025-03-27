Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $340.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.95 and its 200 day moving average is $372.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

