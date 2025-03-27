Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IVFH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 16,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Innovative Food Company Profile
