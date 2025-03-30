Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.49 Million Stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in BAE Systems were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0442 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

