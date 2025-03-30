56,800 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

