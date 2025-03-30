Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 798.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

