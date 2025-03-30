United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Posts Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

United Health Products Price Performance

Shares of UEEC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of -0.53. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

