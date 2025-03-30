AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,174,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. scPharmaceuticals comprises about 4.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of scPharmaceuticals worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCPH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCPH shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of SCPH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.40. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.60% and a negative return on equity of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

