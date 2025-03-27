Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$13.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pelangio Exploration
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.