iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,231.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

