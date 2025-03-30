L & S Advisors Inc Sells 562 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 4.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $868.10. The firm has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.