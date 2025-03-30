Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

