Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in March

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 2.6 %

KPCPY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7878 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

