JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,895,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $398,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $13,062,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,077,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $67,058,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

