NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,778,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after buying an additional 1,335,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

