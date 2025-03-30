Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $114.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

