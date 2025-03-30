Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 335,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

