Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 18,908 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 24.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $294,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.65 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

