Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $5.96 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 983.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.