AIGH Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 269.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,191,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517,227 shares during the quarter. IN8bio comprises approximately 0.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IN8bio worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in IN8bio by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IN8bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IN8bio Trading Down 5.8 %

IN8bio stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. IN8bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.74.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

