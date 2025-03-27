KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 19,429 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,115,000 after buying an additional 103,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 478,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

