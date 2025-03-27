KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $173.94 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

