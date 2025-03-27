LS WTI Oil ETC (LON:WTI) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

LS WTI Oil ETC (LON:WTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.85 ($0.21).
LS WTI Oil ETC Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.95.
About LS WTI Oil ETC
Weatherly International plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in mining, development and exploration activities. Its segments include Central Operations and Tschudi. The Central Operations include the sale of extracted copper from Otjihase and Matchless mines in the form of copper concentrate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LS WTI Oil ETC
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for LS WTI Oil ETC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LS WTI Oil ETC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.