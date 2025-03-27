Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 329,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 56,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

