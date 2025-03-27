Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 4,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The stock has a market cap of C$107.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.78.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

