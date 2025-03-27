Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 4,391,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,844,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Metals One Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The company has a market cap of £38.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.