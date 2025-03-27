Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 4,391,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,844,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The company has a market cap of £38.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37.

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

