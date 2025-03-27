Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
