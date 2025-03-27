Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.