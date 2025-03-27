PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,351 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $49,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,355,998 shares in the company, valued at $806,409,265.06. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 651,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,400 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

