United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

UNFI opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

