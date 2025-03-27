Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.23 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 316,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 124,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

