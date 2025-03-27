Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Posts Earnings Results

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Precipio Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of PRPO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

