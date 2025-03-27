Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 32,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60.
Western Bulk Chartering AS Company Profile
Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It engages in chartering and operating dry bulk vessels for the transportation of products, such as minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and other products; and operation of chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels.
