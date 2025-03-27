Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 1,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.

