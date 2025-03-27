Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.
About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF
The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.
