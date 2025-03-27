FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 13,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 74,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

FireFly Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

About FireFly Metals

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Stories

