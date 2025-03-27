Koç Holding A.S. Announces Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6996 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.