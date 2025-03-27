Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 91,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 714,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Roadzen Trading Up 5.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.24.
Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.
