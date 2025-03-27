LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance

DYLD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.15.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.