LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance
DYLD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.15.
About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.