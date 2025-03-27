SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as high as $38.25. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 40,177 shares trading hands.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $320.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

